A combination of low humidity, hot temperatures and breezy conditions will bring elevated fire weather this afternoon to portions of central Wyoming this afternoon.

For the Wind River Basin, it will rather hot today with a sunny to partly cloudy skies. Elevated to critical fire weather conditions exist with Isolated showers and t-storms in the north. Today’s Highs are predicted to be 95°F in Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland, 93°F in Riverton, 90°F in Lander and Jeffrey City and 82°F in Dubois.