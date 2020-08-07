May 4, 1959 – Aug 4, 2020

Carlos Rodriguez, 61, of Riverton passed away at his home on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. A public graveside service will be held at 11:15 am on Monday, August 10, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery.

Carlos Rodriguez was born on May 4, 1959 in Houston, TX to Alfredo L. and Maria (del Jesus) Rodriguez. He lived in Texas until the age of 9 when he moved to Wyoming. He considered Wyoming his home. He attended schools in Texas and Riverton.

Carlos attended the Lighthouse Bible Church in Riverton.

He entered the oil industry at a young age working as a derrick worker on the floors for several years. After that time he worked various jobs. Most, currently, he owned his own lawn care business.

Carlos enjoyed fishing, hunting, travelling, spending times with the family and friends. He was loved and remembered for his sense of humor.

He is survived by his son, Carlos Jessie Rodriguez; daughter, Franchiska Rose Rodriguez; brothers, Alfred Rodriquez, Jr. and Guadalupe L. Rodriguez; and his sisters, Sophia Reyes, Elida Rodriguez, Adelina Cron, Mary Penfold, Gracie Hamblen, Debbie Rodriguez, and Selena Nells.

He was preceded in death by his parents Alfredo and Maria Rodriguez.

