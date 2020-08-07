Candidate Filings: Two file for CWC Board on Thursday

Advertisement

Wednesday was the opening day for residents interested in serving on school, college and special district boards of trustees to begin filing their candidacy intentions. The filing period is open through August 24th.

Filings though Thursday, August 6:

School District and College Trustees:

FCSD#1 – Lander:

FCSD#2 – Dubois: Rebecca Harmon

FCSD#6 – Wind River: Van Hill

FCSD#14 – Wyoming Indian: Emery’l J.LeBeau

FCSD#21 – Fort Washakie:

FCSD#24 – Shoshoni:

FCSD#25 – Riverton: Lynette Jeffres

FCSD#38 – Arapahoe: Charlene Gambler Brown

Central Wyoming College – Subdistrict #1 – Ernie Over, Pavillion

Central Wyoming College – Subdistrict #2:

Central Wyoming College – Subdistrict #3:

Central Wyoming College – Subdistrict #4 – Shana Tarter, Lander

Special Districts:

Dubois Fire District – Subdistrict Four: Reg Phillips