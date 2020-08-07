Candidate Filings: Two file for CWC Board on Thursday

Wednesday was the opening day for residents interested in serving on school, college and special district boards of trustees to begin filing their candidacy intentions. The filing period is open through August 24th.
Filings though Thursday, August 6:
School District and College Trustees:
FCSD#1 – Lander:
FCSD#2 – Dubois: Rebecca Harmon
FCSD#6 – Wind River: Van Hill
FCSD#14 – Wyoming Indian: Emery’l J.LeBeau
FCSD#21 – Fort Washakie:
FCSD#24 – Shoshoni:
FCSD#25 – Riverton: Lynette Jeffres
FCSD#38 – Arapahoe: Charlene Gambler Brown
Central Wyoming College – Subdistrict #1 – Ernie Over, Pavillion
Central Wyoming College – Subdistrict #2:
Central Wyoming College – Subdistrict #3:
Central Wyoming College – Subdistrict #4 – Shana Tarter, Lander
Special Districts:
Dubois Fire District – Subdistrict Four: Reg Phillips