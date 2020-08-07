Another Covid-19 Related Death In Fremont County

Advertisement

Fremont County has recorded the most deaths of any county in Wyoming from the pandemic

A Fremont County man previously confirmed as testing positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has died, increasing Wyoming’s total number of deaths associated with the virus, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

The older adult man had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19 and had been hospitalized.

It was the 12th death from Covid-19 in Fremont County, the most of any county, and it again hit the Northern Arapaho Tribe. Business Council Chairman Lee Spoonhunter released the following statement:

“The Northern Arapaho Tribe is deeply saddened that COVID-19 has touched our people once again.

Our friend, a male elder and non-Member, had been married for more than five decades to a Tribal Member who herself was claimed by the virus earlier this week. The NABC is not naming either individual out of respect for the privacy of the family.

“Spoonhunter said the entire Tribe feels this loss and grieves for the family that has suffered so much due to COVID-19.

“We offer our most heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of this couple – it is a staggering loss anytime family elders are lost,” said Chairman Spoonhunter. “They had children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and were known for their committed devotion to their Lord and Savior and each other. We pray for comfort for the loved ones they leave behind, and that our Tribal community soon emerges safely from this virus that has brought our people so much pain.” Lee Spoonhunter

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 28 coronavirus-related deaths, 2,449 lab-confirmed cases and 509 probable cases reported.

Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on official death certificate information. If the disease did not cause or contribute to the person’s death, that person’s death is not reflected in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths even if the person is known to be positive for the virus.

For more information about COVID-19, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.