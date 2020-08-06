Warm, Red Flag warning, Partly Cloudy Thursday

The Cowboy State will see partly cloudy skies today and warm temperatures. A Red Flag Warning is in effect from Noon to 8 pm today. There will be isolated afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, especially over higher terrain.

Today’s high temperatures are predicted to be 97 in Worland, 96 in Thermopolis, 94 in Shoshoni, 93 in Riverton, 90 in Lander and Jeffrey City, and 80 in Dubois.

A Red Flag warning is in effect from Noon to 8 PM today for the east front fo the Wind River Range and Southeast Fremont County, plus most of Southwest Wyoming. Gusty winds, low humidity and dry vegetation create favorable conditions for wildfires to be erratic and spread rapidly. Make sure your campfire is completely out before leaving the campsite.