Jul 22, 1944 – Aug 2, 2020

Susan CrazyThunder, 76, of Arapahoe passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Sage West Hospital – Lander. A graveside service will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery with Father Jim Heiser officiating.

Help lower the risk of spreading COVID-19 by following the guiding principles of wearing a mask during the ceremonies. It is appreciated by the family.

She was given her Native American name Yellow Paint Woman, “Niihoonesei’”.

Susan Whiteplume was born on July 22, 1944 in Fort Washakie, WY to Jacob and Angela (Brown) Whiteplume. She grew up on the Wind River Reservation and attended school at Haskell Institute in Lawrence, KS. She earned her Associates Degree from Central Wyoming College, graduated from the University of Illinois with a Bachelor of Science Degree and earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Wyoming. She lived in Chicago, IL for fourteen years before returning to her home, the Wind River Reservation in 1980.

On July 1966 she married William Joseph CrazyThunder and together they raised a large family.

Susan was baptized into the Catholic Church. She was involved in ministry work in the community and was a Prayer Warrior and prayed for many people. She love praising the Lord and spreading the Word.

She worked for the CETA employment training programs in Chicago, IL. After returning to Wyoming she worked for the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho Tribe, and was the Manager for the Northern Arapaho Department of Family Services before she retired.

Susan loved visiting and being surrounded by family and friends, enjoyed her grandchildren, and love going to Senior Tuesday at the casino.

Survivors include her husband William “Billy” Joseph CrazyThunder of Araphoe, WY; sons, William “Bibs” Patrick (Lori) CrazyThunder, Joe (Irene) CrazyThunder, Harold Crazythunder, Dwayne and Ambrose Wahtomy and God Son, Doug Brown, Edion, Jacob and Lee Whiteplume, Brian, Abel, and Aaron Werito, Mark and Al C’Hair, Wilbur Antelope and Stanley Jack, Jr.; daughters, Angela CrazyThunder, Sarah Angela Jack, Susan Jack, Alma Wahtomy, and Charlene Gambler Brown, Linda Large, Sarah RunningShield, Juanita LittleThunder, and Windy C’Hair; brothers, Alfred Armajo, Sr., Ernest, Donnie, and Jerry SunRhodes; sisters, Sandra Whiteplume Brown, Anna Whiteplume Werito, Colleen Addison, Marie SunRhodes Gambler, Liz SunRhodes Smith, Olivia Burton, Rose Oldman, Nora Pauline Oldman, Rhoda Anderson, Irene Houser, Karen Chingman, Arlis Hedquist, Lura Whiteplume; grandchildren, Billy, Jr., Austin, Taylor, Matthew, Whitney, and Tracie CrazyThunder, Jocelyn Sapuriada, Joey, Joeli, and Jaely CrazyThunder, Jordan Barraza, Olivia Washington, Sheyanne Stewart, Josh Oldman, Melanie CrazyThunder; 27 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Randy, Douglas, and Burnette L. Whiteplume, Sr., Burton Hutchison, Orlando and Eli Armajo, Sr.; sisters, Dorothy Gambler and Doris Antelope Oldman; parents, Jacob and Angela (Brown) Whiteplume; grandparents, Maurice Whiteplume and Sarah (Tyler) Whiteplume.

We have numerous family and friends, please forgive us if we left anyone out. She loved everyone.

