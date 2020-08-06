New Fire reported in SNF – Popo Agie Wilderness

Advertisement

A new fire was reported yesterday afternoon deep in the Popo Agie Wilderness on the Washakie Ranger District of the Shoshone National Forest. The Lonesome Lake Fire is approximately one-tenth of an acre and is located in the Cirque of the Towers.

A two-person crew staffed the fire overnight; the crew will complete fire line construction and mop up during the day today. “While the cause of the Lonesome Lake fire is currently unknown, this is a good reminder to us all that even our higher elevation areas are drying out as the summer continues on. We ask the public to remain vigilant and continue to practice safe campfire building and extinguishing,” said Jay Slagowski, Shoshone National Forest South Zone Fire Management Officer.