Candidate Filing Underway for school, college, special district boards

Wednesday was the opening day for residents interested in serving on school, college and special district boards of directors to begin filing their candidacy intentions. The filing period is open through August 24th.

In the first day of filing, the Fremont County Elections Office reported Rebecca Harmon filed for the Dubois School Board, Van Hill filed for the Wind River School Board, Emery’l J.LeBeau filed for the Wyoming Indian District, Lynette Jeffres filed to reelection to the Riverton School Board, Charlene Gambler Brown filed for the Arapahoe School Board and Reg Phillips filed for Dubois Fire District Subdistrict Four.