West Nile Virus detected in Lander and Riverton

Advertisement

The Fremont County Weed and Pest District reports today (Wednesday) two locations ( one in Riverton and one in Lander) with West Nile Virus testing readings putting those pools into the “warning” stage, according to Aaron Foster, FCWP Supervisor. Managers may or may not take action at this level, Foster said, however caution is warranted and concerned public should take precautions and follow the 5 D’s for West Nile Virus prevention:

1. DAWN and …

2. DUSK – When possible, avoid spending time outside at dawn and dusk.

3. DRESS– Wear shoes, socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt when outdoors for long periods of time or when mosquitoes are most active. Clothing should be light colored and made of tightly woven materials to keep mosquitoes away from the skin.

4. DRAIN – Reduce the amount of standing water in or near your property by draining and/or removing it. Mosquitoes may lay eggs in areas with standing water.

5. DEET – For additional protection from mosquitoes, use an insect repellent containing DEET (N,N-diethyl-m-toluamide) or picaridin (KBR 3023). Other insect repellents such as oil of lemon eucalyptus and IR3535 are also registered by the EPA but may be less effective than products containing DEET. It is important to follow the product guidelines when using insect repellent.