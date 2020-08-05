Riverton Airport is stage for regional aerial firefighting teams

Advertisement

The Bureau of Land Management is now fighting two wildfires with six air assets using Riverton Regional Airport as a base. The fires are near Bull Lake on the Wind River Reservation and the Dry Deep Fire in the Bighorns.

Henry Gilliland of Cody, is the Unit Aviation Manager for the BLM at the airport said

“We have three type one helicopters (similar to air ambulances), one type two helicopter (called a sky crane) and two single engine air tankers (SEAT),” he said.

The BLM has been a tenant at the Riverton Airport for the SEAT air firefighting aircraft in past years. The air assests are moved around the region depending on fire locations.

The airport is also hosting two air attack platforms, which is the coordination and operations end of the aerial firefighting effort.

Wyotoday.com photos by Paul Griffin