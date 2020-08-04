Wind River Hotel & Casino Grand Reopening — Take 2

The Wind River Hotel & Casino has announced that they will reopen this Friday August 7th at 10AM. Masks will be required for entry. The Casino has previously planned to open on July 22nd , but the opening was cancelled late on July 21st. “The safety of our customers and employees remains our number one concern” according to a release from CEO Brian VanEnkenvoort. We will update the story when more details become available.
