Wind River Hotel & Casino Grand Reopening — Take 2

Erick Pauley
Article Updated: August 4, 2020
The Wind River Hotel & Casino has announced that they will reopen this Friday August 7th at 10AM. Masks will be required for entry. The Casino has previously planned to open on July 22nd , but the opening was cancelled late on July 21st. “The safety of our customers and employees remains our number one concern” according to a release from CEO Brian VanEnkenvoort. We will update the story when more details become available.

