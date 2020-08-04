Tribe places Council member on Administrative Leave over allegations on WPPC

Advertisement

The Northern Arapaho Business Council has place co-chairman Anthony Addison on administrative leave for alleged failure to follow a directive from the business council.

The following was posted on the Tribe’s Facebook page Monday:

According to its Facebook Page, the Wyoming Public Policy Center’s Mission is:

“The Wyoming Public Policy Center is devoted to protecting every Wyomingite’s personal liberty and Constitutional rights and promoting the Wyoming way of life by fighting each day for fewer government regulations and greater government transparency.”

The WPPC was founded on Dec. 1, 2018, according to the FB page.

The last posting on the WPPC Facebook page was during the 2019 legislative session last February 5.