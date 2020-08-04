Breaking News

Special Budget Work Session on tap in Lander tonight

News Director
Article Updated: August 4, 2020
Comments Off on Special Budget Work Session on tap in Lander tonight
Lander City Hall
Advertisement

The Lander City Council will hold a special work session tonight at 6 p.m. for a budget review and an injury leave policy.

Lander City Hall is located at 240 Lincoln Street, on the NW Corner of Lincoln and North Second Street.

The meeting is open to the public.

Post navigation

Posted in: