Riverton Council to act on half-cent tax MOU tonight

The Riverton City Council meets in regular session tonight at 7 p.m. at Riverton City Hall (see the agenda copied below).

Action items include an appointment to the city’s Tree Board, the second reading of an Open Container and Malt Beverage Permit Application ordinance, First readings on ordinances for Commercial Highway Zoning and the Riverton Municipal Code Chapter 16 Subdivision regulations.

Other action items include Memorandums of Understanding (MOU) for the Half Cent Economic Development Tax, Air Service Revenue Management Subcommittee and a cost share with the Neiberger First Addition Pavement Overlay.

A grant application for a District 25 Recreation Board Beautification grant and a review of the 2019-2020 Council goals.