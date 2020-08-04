Breaking News

Porter Honored as Riverton Raiders Season ends at State

Article Updated: August 4, 2020
The Riverton Raiders made one of their goals this year but fell short of a second. The Raiders qualified for the State “A” American Legion Baseball tournament in Powell, but lost their first two games to end their season.

The Raiders were doubled up by Douglas 10-5 in the first game and lost out, thanks to committing five errors, to the Cheyenne Hawks 6-4 on Sunday.

Riverton’s Ron Porter threw out the first pitch at the American Legion Class A State tournament. Porter was an umpire in Legion ball for four decades and started the state’s umpires association. He’s also in the Wyoming American Legion Baseball Hall of Fame. Wyotoday.com Photo by Cody Beers

