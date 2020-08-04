Porter Honored as Riverton Raiders Season ends at State

The Riverton Raiders made one of their goals this year but fell short of a second. The Raiders qualified for the State “A” American Legion Baseball tournament in Powell, but lost their first two games to end their season.

The Raiders were doubled up by Douglas 10-5 in the first game and lost out, thanks to committing five errors, to the Cheyenne Hawks 6-4 on Sunday.

It was a great moment at the State A Legion tournament in Powell when Coach Ron Porter was given the honor of throwing out the first pitch. #FightLikeAWolverine