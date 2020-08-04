Latest Covid-19 Victim was Northern Arapaho Elder

Advertisement

The 11th Fremont County resident killed by the Coronavirus has been identified as a Northern Arapaho Elder. The Tribe’s Facebook page made the announcement on Monday:

“The Northern Arapaho Business Council regrets to announce the passing of another one of our own tribal Members due to COVID-19. Our beloved Tribal Member was a well-respected and loved elder who committed her life to our Creator. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who exemplified that love, comfort, peace, and caring to all of our people. She was very devoted to our Creator and her family.

Chairman Lee Spoonhunter said all Northern Arapaho people mourn the loss of one of our own.

“This virus has taken so much from us, and every death leaves a hole in our Tribe that cannot be filled,” Chairman Spoonhunter said. “On behalf of the entire Business Council, we grieve for the victim and pray that our Creator help ease the pain of her family and friends.”

In order to limit the spread of COVID-19, a stay-at-home order remains in effect for all Tribal members and residents of the Wind River Reservation. Chairman Spoonhunter urged the Arapaho people to continue to observe all health guidelines. That includes avoiding gatherings and wearing a mask or cloth face covering when in public, particularly when social distancing is not possible.

“We all have a role to play in fighting COVID-19,” Chairman Spoonhunter said. “By following the public health guidelines, we can protect our community – especially our elders and others who are most vulnerable”