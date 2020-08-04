Dubois Telephone, others, merging with Range Today

Advertisement

Range Telephone Cooperative, Inc. “Range,” Advanced Communications Technology, Inc. “ACT,” Dubois Telephone Exchange, Inc. “DTE,” and RT Communications, Inc. “RT”, will unite under one brand name: Range. This will allow Range to combine network capabilities and industry expertise enhancing the customer experience. The official transition will happen on October 1st, 2020.

“We will continue to be your local broadband, voice, and technology leader in our communities. You can expect to speak and work with all the same great staff that provides you excellent service today,” says Range CEO, Rob Johnstone. “One brand is a game-changer for us as a company and fulfills our mission to provide a quality customer experience.”

The company headquarters will continue to be in Forsyth, MT, with regional offices in Sheridan, Worland, and Dubois, WY. Customers will still be able to contact their local office for billing questions, service inquiries, and support.