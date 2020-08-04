Breaking News

County’s active Covid-19 cases jumps to 111

August 4, 2020
Fremont County’s number of active coronavirus cases jumped by a full dozen infections on Monday to a high of 111 confirmed cases from 99 on Sunday. Fremont County and national health officials continue to urge county residents to practice social distancing and to wear masks to help slow and stop the spread of the virus.

