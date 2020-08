Sunny to partly cloudy today is the Wind River Basin forecast from the National Weather Service. Isolated afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms in central and northern Fremont County and near the mountains. Gusty Winds and Small Hail are possible.

High temperatures today will be 95 in Worland, 94 in Shoshoni and Thermopolis, 93 in Riverton, 92 in Jeffrey City, 90 in Lander and 81 in Dubois.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the Southwest Wyoming from 1 pm today through 8 pm Tuesday.