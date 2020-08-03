Shoplifter chased from store; Vehicle assault alleged

Arrests/Citations:

Richard Kingston, 73, Lander, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Blotter – July 31-August 2

Lander Police responded to 42 calls for service in the 72 hours that ended at 7 a.m. Monday, August 3.

A shoplifter at Mr. D’s Food Center was caught red handed, the product was recovered and the suspect fled the store on foot.

Police are continuing to investigate a possible assault by a vehicle on North 9th Street. The victim complained they were nearly run over intentionally.

Police gave a Lander resident some options to consider after the resident called to complain that rumors were being spread on social media that the resident was a pedophile.

Police were awaiting video surveillance on a call where the vandalism of a vehicle was reported.