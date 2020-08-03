Breaking News

Ryan Lee Bishop

News Director
Article Updated: August 3, 2020
Comments Off on Ryan Lee Bishop

Ryan Lee Bishop, formerly of Lander, now residing in Gillette, 37, died in Gillette on July 31, 2020. Public Visitation will be 4 -6pm, Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Hudson’s Funeral Home. The Graveside Service will be 1pm, Friday, August 7, 2020, Mount Hope Cemetery, Lander, WY.

Post navigation

Posted in: