Re-dedication of Griffin Memorial set Saturday

The Battle Cross monument vandalized and stolen from the Riverton Veteran’s Memorial will be re-installed this week with a re-dedication ceremony on Saturday.

The memorial ceremony honoring Riverton High School graduate Sgt.Maj. Kevin Griffin is set for 10 a.m. The event is open to the public. Expected guests include Governor Mark Gordon and perhaps Sen. John Barrasso. Griffin’s immediate family from Colorado will be in attendance along with member of his family.

Eagle Bronze of Lander removed the base of the Battle Cross and recast the entire memorial.

After word of the vandalism came out, Fremont County individuals and businesses rallied and raised over $30,000 for the replacement and for an security system including cameras with views of the entire Veteran’s Memorial.

Griffin was killed by a suicide bomber in Afghanistan in 2012.