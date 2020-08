The National Museum of Military Vehicles will open to the public with free admission on Friday and Saturday only. It’s a “soft opening” and social distancing and mask use will be required.

The new museum is located at 6419 U.S. Highway 26/287 east of Dubois. Summer hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The museum has been under construction for the past two years. The museum also has a large storage/shop facility just west of the Dubois Town Hall.