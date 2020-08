Advertisement

Two Type 3 fire engines and 8 firefighters from Fremont County Fire Protection District are on their way to southern California to help fight the 20,000+ acre Apple Fire near Los Angeles.

As of Sunday, the huge fire had grown to over 12,000 square acres; Over 8,000 people have been evacuated and the fire is only 12 percent contained. Temperatures on Sunday reached up to 106 degrees.