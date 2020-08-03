Firearm stolen; Child locked in vehicle; Eight fires

Arrests/Citations – July 31 to August 2

Coleman Stagner, 27, Riverton, Arrested. Probation Violations

Justice Zerfas, 18, Pavillion, Arrested. Domestic Battery and on a FCSO warrant for Failure to Appear.

A 40-year-old male was cited for Driving While Under the Influence, Driving while Suspended and lane usage after stopped at milepost 85 on Wyoming 789.

Two citations were issued to motorists following a two-vehicle crash in the 1500 block of East Monroe. The citations were for No Drivers License and No Insurance.

Blotter – July 31 to August 2

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported taking 123 calls for service in the 72 hours from July 31st to 7 a.m. on August 3, including 61 ambulance calls and 8 fire calls.

The Fremont County Detention Center currently is responsible for 130 inmates.

Salt Lake City Air Traffic Control contacted the FCSO to check the Dubois airport to see if an aircraft had landed there. A deputy checked and the tail number of the aircraft in question was parked there, but it was unattended. The flight plan was then closed out for that aircraft.

A firearm was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 800 block of Linda Lee in Riverton. A report was taken. A second report came in from 200 block of Linda Lee complaining that a vehicle was rummaged through and the truck keys, left inside, were stolen.

The Wind River Police Department asked for assistance from the sheriff’s office for a vehicle at the bottom of a draw at the Rendezvous site. There was no one in side. The owner was contacted and agreed to move the vehicle.

A calf was struck and killed on the North Portal Road in a hit and run crash.

A child was locked in a car in the 200 block of Fox Springs Drive in Riverton. A wrecker company was able to open the car door and free the child.

A complaint was phoned in of subjects flying a drone in a pasture in the 600 block of Burma Road. A report is pending.

There was one coroner call over the weekend.

A controlled burn got out of control at 38 Tunnel Hill Road on Sunday afternoon and was threatening structures.

A debris fire was caught by the wind and threatened structures at 38 Tunnel Hill Road

west of Midvale Sunday Afternoon.

Other fire calls included a controlled burn that went out of control on Roberts Rod, an outside fire on West 1st Street in Shoshoni, a small fire at Highway 789 and Chittim Road near Lander, a grass fire at Boulder Flats and Highway 287 north of Lander, a fire in the 800 block of Rendezvous Road, in the 700 block of East Main in Riverton, the 200 block of North Broadway in Riverton and in the 200 block of the Left Hand Ditch Road.