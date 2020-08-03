Breaking News

Eleven local Covid-19 Cases reported since Friday

Article Updated: August 3, 2020
Here are Monday’s numbers from the Wyoming Department of Homeland Security and the Wyoming Department of Health.

There were two additional confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported in the county on Sunday. That makes 11 new cases in the past three days in Fremont County.

