Jun 19, 1962 – Jul 30, 2020

Colleen Jenkins, 58, of Riverton passed away at her home on Thursday, July, 30, 2020. A family rosary will be recited at 5:00 pm at 997 Rendezvous Road on Monday, August 3, 2020. A graveside will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.

Colleen Marie Jefferys was born on July 19, 1962 in Riverton, WY to Robert Neil Jefferys and Charlotte R. Lonedog. She attended schools in Riverton and Sheridan. She lived in South Dakota and Nevada before coming home to Wyoming.

Colleen was baptized into the Catholic Faith.

She worked in the food industry and in casinos in South Dakota, Nevada, and Wyoming.

She enjoyed reality TV shows, flowers, collecting rocks, and above all she loved being with her grandchildren and family.

She is survived by her mother, Charlotte Lonedog; sons, Travis Glaze and Troy Glaze; daughters, Jenette Glaze-Borah, Jenny Glaze-Brown, and Marsha Blackburn; and twelve grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Bob Jefferys; paternal grandparents, Robert and Edna Jefferys; maternal grandparents, William and Ione Lonebear Brown; one grandchild; four brothers; and one sister.

