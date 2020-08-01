Fair Youth Livestock Show Champions sold Saturday

The Grand Champion Market Hog was raised by Memphis Dolcater of Riverton and sold for $3,045 during Saturday's Youth Livestock Sale at the Fremont County Fair in Riverton. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over
Advertisement
The 2020 Fremont County Fair Youth Livestock Champion animals were sold Saturday morning along with 40 market beef, 86 market swine, 36 market lambs, 14 market goats, 13 pens of chickens and two pens of rabbits offered for sale.
The Fair Champion Animals and Fowl sold for over $30,000.