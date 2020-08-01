Breaking News

Fair Youth Livestock Show Champions sold Saturday

Article Updated: August 1, 2020
The Grand Champion Market Hog was raised by Memphis Dolcater of Riverton and sold for $3,045 during Saturday's Youth Livestock Sale at the Fremont County Fair in Riverton. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over
The 2020 Fremont County Fair Youth Livestock Champion animals were sold Saturday morning along with 40 market beef, 86 market swine, 36 market lambs, 14 market goats, 13 pens of chickens and two pens of rabbits offered for sale.

The Fair Champion Animals and Fowl sold for over $30,000.

Wyotoday.com photos by Ernie Over

The champions and their buyers are:

Grand Champion Market Hog showed by Memphis Dolcater of Riverton sold
for $10.50 a pound to Jerry Weliever for $3,045
Reserve Champion Market Hog shown by Kayor McConnaughey of Lander sold
for $2,920 to Non Typical Services
Grand Champion Market Beef shown by Mindy Russell of Pavillion was sold
for $9,600 to Farm Bureau Financial Services
Reserve Champion Market Beef shown by Hayvn Morrison of Lander sold
for $11,930 to Wind River Ranch Suppy
Grand Champion Market Goat shown by Kaylor McConnaughey of Lander was not consigned for sale.
Reserve Champion Market Goat shown by Chase Taylor of Lander was not
consigned for sale.
Grand Champion Market Lamb by Memphis Dolcater of Riverton weighed in at 137 pounds.
Reserve Champion Market Lamb shown by Jason Huelle of Riverton
was not consigned for sale
Champion Roaster Pen of Chickens shown by Eliana Sanders of Lander sold
for $1,000 to Rocky Mountain Agronomy
Champion Fryer Pen of Chickens shown by Raquel Calvert of Lander sold
for $600 to Central Bank and TrustC
Grand Champion Pen of Rabbits shown by Haven Laird of Lander was sold
for $600 to Central Bank and Trust
Reserve Champion Pen of Rabbits shown by Emma Winn of Lander was sold
for $500 to Robert Cruickshank

