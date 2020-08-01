Fair Youth Livestock Show Champions sold Saturday

Advertisement

The 2020 Fremont County Fair Youth Livestock Champion animals were sold Saturday morning along with 40 market beef, 86 market swine, 36 market lambs, 14 market goats, 13 pens of chickens and two pens of rabbits offered for sale.

The Fair Champion Animals and Fowl sold for over $30,000.

Wyotoday.com photos by Ernie Over

The champions and their buyers are:

Grand Champion Market Hog showed by Memphis Dolcater of Riverton sold

for $10.50 a pound to Jerry Weliever for $3,045

Reserve Champion Market Hog shown by Kayor McConnaughey of Lander sold

for $2,920 to Non Typical Services

Grand Champion Market Beef shown by Mindy Russell of Pavillion was sold

for $9,600 to Farm Bureau Financial Services

Reserve Champion Market Beef shown by Hayvn Morrison of Lander sold

for $11,930 to Wind River Ranch Suppy

Grand Champion Market Goat shown by Kaylor McConnaughey of Lander was not consigned for sale.

Reserve Champion Market Goat shown by Chase Taylor of Lander was not

consigned for sale.



Grand Champion Market Lamb by Memphis Dolcater of Riverton weighed in at 137 pounds.

Reserve Champion Market Lamb shown by Jason Huelle of Riverton

was not consigned for sale

Champion Roaster Pen of Chickens shown by Eliana Sanders of Lander sold

for $1,000 to Rocky Mountain Agronomy

Champion Fryer Pen of Chickens shown by Raquel Calvert of Lander sold

for $600 to Central Bank and TrustC

Grand Champion Pen of Rabbits shown by Haven Laird of Lander was sold

for $600 to Central Bank and Trust

Reserve Champion Pen of Rabbits shown by Emma Winn of Lander was sold

for $500 to Robert Cruickshank