Two Women Killed in Wednesday Rollover Crash

The Wyoming Highway Patrol has confirmed the death of two women in a one vehicle rollover crash east of Moneta Wednesday afternoon. The fatal crash occurred just over a mile west of the Fremont/Natrona county line on US Highway 20/26 around 2 p.m.

The red pin on this map indicates where the crash occurred, 1.5 miles west of the Fremont/Natrona County boundary. WHP Image.

The women killed were identified as 32-year-old Carmella Driftwood and 30-year-old Rikki Shakespeare, both of Wyoming, but home towns were not listed.

According to the WHP report of the crash, a Dodge Caravan was traveling eastbound on US 2026 when at approximately milepost 71, the vehicle exited the roadway to the right for unknown reasons, and traveled in the borrow ditch for about 250 feet. The driver overcorrected the steering to the left, which caused the vehicle to enter into a passenger side leading slide. The vehicle tripped due to the passenger side tires losing air, and entered into a passenger side roll. The two female passengers were ejected from the vehicle and succumbed to their injuries on the scene.

The Patrol said neither victim was wearing a seatbelt

The two fatalities raise the death toll on Wyoming highways so far this year to 60, compared with 96 on this date one year ago.