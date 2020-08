Arrests/Citations – July 30th

A 41-year-old Riverton man was cited for shoplifting sunglasses at Walmart

Tawny Waldrop, 41, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication and Resisting Arrest.

Christina Yarber, 38, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Aristio Garcia, 19, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

There were no arrests reported at the Sheriff’s Office or Lander PD.