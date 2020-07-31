Breaking News

Five more Local Covid-19 cases reported on Thursday

Article Updated: July 31, 2020
Today’s Covid-19 Update from the Wyoming Department of Health indicates five new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours in Fremont County, now with 94 active cases. See the graphics below:

