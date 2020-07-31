Desonier new No. Riverton Game Warden

Jon Desonier is the new North Riverton Game Warden for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

Desioner grew up in Louisiana and spent four years in the U.S. Army before attending the University of Tennessee and earning a degree in Wildlife and Fisheries Science in 2019. He attended the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy in January 2020 and was then stationed as a game warden in the Sheridan Region.

He fills the Senior Warden position vacated by Jessica Beecham earlier this year and began his duties in Riverton in July. He is an avid hunter and angler, and he and his wife Allie just welcomed their first child last September.

Warden Desioner says “I look forward to serving Riverton and the surrounding areas as well as contributing to the conservation of the diverse wildlife in the area. My wife and I are also eager to learn more about recreation here and to become a part of the community.”

Wyoming game wardens are responsible for wildlife law enforcement and education, damage and prevention, data collection, and wildlife management duties. You can reach Warden Desonier at 307-856-4982.