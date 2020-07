Today’s activities at the Fremont County Fair in Riverton include the youth Sheep Showmanship at the Show Pavilion and the Youth Poultry Showmanship at the Fur and Feather Pavilion this morning.

The exhibit buildings will all open at noon today through 8 p.m.

KidZone activities include sidewalk chalk art at the Cottonwood Arena, a swine costume contest and the Youth Jackpot Market Goat Show.

Tonight in the Grand Arena it’s the All New Anything Goes Program.