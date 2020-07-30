Raspberry production guide for Wyoming now available

The University of Wyoming Extension’s Raspberry Production Guide for Wyoming is available for download as a PDF, HTML or ePub format at bit.ly/WyoRaspberryProduction.

This guide covers how to grow raspberries in Wyoming, pest management in raspberries and helps growers select appropriate varieties for Wyoming.

“Having information about the pests specific to raspberries is important to prevent crop losses and also enables a grower to be proactive in managing them,” said Scott Schell, UW Extension entomology specialist.

Chris Hilgert, UW Extension horticulture specialist, conducted a raspberry trial, funded by a Wyoming Department of Agriculture Specialty Crop grant, on 11 varieties of red and yellow raspberries for winter hardiness and yields.

“Raspberries are reliable producers and can be found growing in gardens and specialty crop operations throughout Wyoming,” said Hilgert.