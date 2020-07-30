Property Destruction and a Vandalism reported

Arrests/Citations – July 29

Andrew Cline, 41, Harrison, WV, Arrested. Driving while Under the Influence.

Blotter – July 29 – Lander Police responded to 14 calls for service.

Thee dogs found running at large were returned to their respective owners.

Three bicycles found in the city during the day were taken to the LPD for safe keeping.

A report of property destruction on Buena Vista Drive was received.

Officers escorted one funeral procession to Mount Hope Cemetery.

A woman reported that someone had placed screws into her vehicle’s back tires.

Officers performed two VIN Inspections

One suspicious person report was made from Black Boulevard

A threat was made over a potential eviction on Northside Drive