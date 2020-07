Mrs. Lynn F. Robirds, age 94 passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Westward Heights Care Center, Lander, Wyoming.

She was born on April 5, 1926 in Denver, Colorado. She will be buried next to her husband in California.

The family thanks everyone for their kindness, care and concern.

