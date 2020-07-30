Lots of Animal Calls on Wednesday

Arrests/Citations – July 29

There were no arrests reported by deputies.

Blotter – July 29 – The FCSO reported receiving 45 calls for service including 19 requests for an ambulance and one request for a fire department.

The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 125 inmates it is responsible for, including one on home detention and one in a jail outside of the county

Three cows were reportedly out of a pasture on Webbwood Road near Riverton.

Deputies performed 11 VIN inspections throughout the day

There were two welfare checks performed and deputies did two civil standbys.

Three dog calls came in, one a found dog and two strays

Another group of cattle were on the Eight Mile Road around the 400 block.

A horse escaped a pasture in the 400 block of Paradise Valley Road.