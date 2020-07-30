Loop Road opens on Friday; Gravel haul completed early

Advertisement

The Washakie Ranger District of the Shoshone National Forest will open the entire length of Louis Lake Road, FSR 300, on Friday, July 31, 2020. The Federal Highway Administration construction project was successfully completed ahead of schedule on Louis Lake Road, also known as the Loop Road, and the road will be open for the remainder of the season.

“We understand that the public has been looking forward to the completion of the road work on the Loop Road since it is such a popular summer destination,” said Washakie District Ranger, Steve Schacht. “On behalf of the Shoshone National Forest, I would like to thank the Federal Highway Administration for completing their work weeks ahead of schedule.”