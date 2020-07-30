Historical Records Training and Consulting available

The Wyoming State Historical Records Advisory Board (SHRAB) wants to help you learn more about preserving your historical records and making them available.

If you work with historical papers, photographs, newspapers, videos, audiotapes, or other archival materials, the SHRAB is making up to $2500 available to help your organization pay for training opportunities that may be beyond your budget this year.

The SHRAB is also interested in receiving applications for funds to hire an archival consultant. Such a consultant could advise your institution on how to arrange and preserve your collections, or digitize them, and make them available to the public. The SHRAB web page has listings of training opportunities, and we can show you where to look to find archival

consultants.

Apply for funding by October 1; all training or consultations must take place

before December 31, 2020. Applications will be evaluated as they are received, so the sooner

you apply the better!

Your museum or historical society may be closed to the public or open for reduced hours. So, why not take advantage of this time to attend a webinar or online course? Or, maybe you’re a student looking for archival training? There are many training options offered by professional associations, and led by experts – but they can be expensive. Take a look at the examples of training opportunities on our SHRAB web page

(https://wyoarchives.wyo.gov/index.php/about-archives/state-historical-records-advisory-board) under Apply for Grants.

Webinars and courses cover such topics as the basics of archives and archival management, records management, digitization, audio preservation, preservation quality oral history recordings, working with photographs, and preserving email, as well as the general

management, reference, and marketing skills needed to make your collections accessible to

the public.

Please contact Kathy Marquis, SHRAB Coordinator and Wyoming State Archivist, with any questions about the suitability of the training or consulting work you have in mind (307-777-8691 or Kathy.marquis@wyo.gov).

Submit applications by October 1, 2020 at the email address above or send by mail to Kathy Marquis, Wyoming State Archives, 2301 Central Ave., Cheyenne, WY 82002. All projects related to the mission and goals of the SHRAB will be considered. Keep in mind that all work to be funded by SHRAB funds must be focused on records (paper, AV, or digital), but not physical artifacts.

The Wyoming SHRAB promotes the identification, preservation and dissemination of the

state’s historical records, by encouraging and supporting ongoing training programs for state,

tribal and local governments, local repositories, organizations, and others involved in records

care in Wyoming.

Funding for SHRAB grants is made available by the National Historical Publications and Records Commission of the National Archives. The program is administered by the Wyoming State Archives, which is part of the Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources.