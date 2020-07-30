Lifelong Fremont County resident, Gaylin E. Carpenter, passed away on June 29, 2020 at Meadow Winds Assisted Living in Casper, WY.

Gaylin was born on September 6, 1937 to Ralph and Lois Eden in Lander, where she spent much of her childhood on the Steers ranch.

She graduated from Fremont County Vocational High School in 1956 and married her high school sweetheart Clarence “Bud” Carpenter that same year.

Gaylin and Bud had two children Connie (1957) & C.E. (1958) raising them on the Carpenter family ranch SE of Lander.

Gaylin enjoyed camping and arrowhead hunting with her husband, relatives and friends around the Atlantic City, South Pass and Red Desert areas. She enjoyed taking trips with her husband and daughter to many places of interest across the US while gathering information for her other passion, ”family genealogy”. She also loved to play bridge and pinochle with her many lifelong friends.

She is survived by her son C.E. “Carp” Carpenter and his wife Terry (Lander), Grandsons: Austin (Stacy) Heil, Derrick Heil both of Billings, MT; Tyler Carpenter, Thomas (Sheryl) Carpenter of Riverton; Granddaughter Brittney Carpenter (Michael Osborne) of Casper and 13 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Clarence “Bud” Carpenter, father Ralph Eden, mother Lois Scott, step-father Clyde Scott, daughter Connie King, grandson Clarence Carpenter V, and great grandson Gavin Carpenter.

Cremation has taken place and family graveside services will be held on a future date.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Lander Senior Center in her name.

