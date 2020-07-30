Gary “Jake” D. Appleby, age 70, passed away at his home in Riverton, Wyoming on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

He was born on August 20, 1949 in Lander, Wyoming to Edward Robert Appleby, Sr and Sarah Ellen (Knott) Appleby.

He is survived by his companion of more than 25 years Valerie L. Appleby, children, grandchildren, and a large extended

family.

Per his wishes, burial has taken place next to his son in Mount Hope Cemetery, Lander, Wyoming.

