Bank account hacked; Natural death reported

Arrests/Citations – July 29

Craig Oldman 34, Riverton. Arrested. Trespassing and a FCSO warrant

Dietz Pongah, 22, Ethete, Arrested. Driving while Under the Influence, Possession of a Controlled Substance Marijuana and Methamphetamine and Open Container

A 26-year-old female from Arapahoe was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

Rudolph Norse, 52, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication, Open Container and Indecent Exposure

Blotter – July 29 – Riverton Police received 35 calls for service

A two-vehicle crash was reported at 2:04 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Main between a red 2015 Nissan Mirano and a silver Alantra

A Riverton resident reported their bank account had been hacked. A report was taken.

The coroner’s office was called on the report of a natural death in town.