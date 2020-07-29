Theft reported at Auto Parts store; Fawn hit by vehicle

Arrests/Citations – July 28

Brian Anderson, 38, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Brian Dodge, 35, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication

John Brown, 54, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Blotter – July 28

Police responded to 29 calls for service on Monday, including:

A report of two missing children, ages 1 and 1 years-old who apparently slipped outside via an open garage door were quickly located. The kids were fine.

Police contacted a woman walking along North Federal Boulevard after reports came in that she was yelling at passing traffic and had thrown a water bottle at one vehicle.

An animal abuse complaint about what appeared to be a malnourished dog came in from the 1200 block of Main Street.

An vicious dog complaint was reported in the 400 block of Birch Avenue at Wind River Estates.

A Jeep Grand Cherokee was struck by a hit-and-run driver in the parking lot of Rocky Mountain Sports.

O’Reilly’s Auto Parts reported the theft of one of their scanning tools by someone driving a black Ford F-150 truck with temporary license tags, a skull sticker on the back window and a Harley-Davidson sticker on the front. A report is pending.

A deer fawn was struck by a vehicle in the 2000 block of Webbwood Road at North Smith Road.

A hit-and-run crash was reported in the 600 block of South 6th East. There was red paint transfer on the struck vehicle.