Jan 20, 1945 – Jul 22, 2020

A Memorial service for Roger L. RInk, 75, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Sunnyside Church of the Nazarene in Kinnear, WY with Pastor Doug Hanner officiating.

Mr. RInk passed away on July 22, 2020 and cremation has taken place.