One Shot Antelope Hunt Cancelled for 2020

For the first time in since 1944 there will not be a One Shot Antelope Hunt in Lander this year. The Board of Directors of the One-Shot Hunt Club met in an emergency session Monday evening to discuss the hunt and the impacts the COVID 19 virus is having on planning for this year’s hunt.

“Only four of the original eight teams slated for this year’s hunt are still intact, and I am getting calls every day. The other four teams have replacement hunters or are completely new.” One Shot Club President Wade Alexander

After extensive discussion the Board had a unanimous vote to postpone the hunt for the first time in 76 years.

Concern was expressed about the number of people who would be allowed at banquets and the potential for the illness to affect hunters, spectators, guides, Past Shooters, and staff. Alexander said, “we just could not see a way to protect people from the virus and still have a successful hunt.”

–Media Release