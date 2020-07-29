Landlord defrauded; Two Sexual Assaults Reported

Arrests/Citations – July 28
There were no arrests reported.
Blotter – July 28
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office received 51 calls for service on Tuesday, including 15 ambulance calls. There were no fire calls.
A landlord in the Lander area reported he wasn’t being paid his rent and discovered the original renters had left and had subleased the home and were collecting that rent.
A three vehicle crash was reported in the 1000 block of South Federal Boulevard. There were no injuries.
A sexual assault reported in the Riverton area in the early afternoon is under active investigation.
A second sexual assault was reported in the Riverton area at 11:54 p.m. that is also under active investigation.