Landlord defrauded; Two Sexual Assaults Reported

Arrests/Citations – July 28

There were no arrests reported.

Blotter – July 28

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office received 51 calls for service on Tuesday, including 15 ambulance calls. There were no fire calls.

A landlord in the Lander area reported he wasn’t being paid his rent and discovered the original renters had left and had subleased the home and were collecting that rent.

A three vehicle crash was reported in the 1000 block of South Federal Boulevard. There were no injuries.

One of three vehicles involved in the South Federal crash that showed significant damage.

A sexual assault reported in the Riverton area in the early afternoon is under active investigation.

A second sexual assault was reported in the Riverton area at 11:54 p.m. that is also under active investigation.