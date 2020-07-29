Drunk Driver caught; Assist to DFS given; Dog Impound

Arrests/Citations – July 28, 2020

Kyle Duran, 28, Ethete, Cited for No Drivers License after being stopped for speeding near milepost 82 on Wyoming 789

Rebecca Cross, 29, Lander, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence. Cited for Hit and Run, Fail to Maintain Lane and Possession of Marijuana after her car crashed into a motorcycle on North 3rd Street.

Blotter – July 28

The Lander Police had 14 calls for service on Tuesday.

A report of a child being bitten by a dog was unfounded.

LPD Officers assisted the Department of Family Services on a call in the Lander area.

A reported vandalism to a vehicle turned out to be unfounded. There was no damage.

A report of an aggressive dog was received from North 6th Street. Officers reported all was okay.

A dog found at Safeway was inpounded.