Jan 15, 1926 – Jul 25, 2020

Dale G. Hyatt, 94, of Riverton, passed away on July 25, 2020, at Wind River Rehab and Wellness. He was born January 15, 1926, to Jewell Emmett Hyatt and Lulu May Allen Hyatt, in Ansley, Nebraska.

Dale was born in Ansley, Nebraska. His family lived in South Dakota and eastern Wyoming, before settling in Riverton, WY, in the 1930’s. Dale graduated from Riverton High School. He joined the Army, and upon honorable discharge as a sergeant, returned to Riverton and started his own masonry contracting business. He worked as a contractor for over 50 years in Fremont County. He built his last house when he was 82 years old. His work will live on as a testament to his hard work and ethics. Notable works include the U.S Post Office in Riverton, the Riverton High School, Riverton Memorial Hospital, Riverton Branch Library, First Interstate Bank, Smiths Grocers, and Davis Funeral home to name a few. In addition to many business jobs, you can see his handiwork in most of the residential additions to the city – most of the homes in the College View addition have brick, or rock planters, fireplaces, etc. built by him. He did countless custom homes and fireplaces across the county. He did many jobs on the reservation, Yellowstone park, and other municipal buildings. He was a master at block, brick, stucco, and rock. He was an artist when it came to laying natural rock. If you could dream it, he could build it – and build it beautifully – meant to last.

He was a long-standing member of Sertoma.

He was a wonderful provider for his family. He enjoyed family gatherings that brought us all together. He supported and encouraged his children in whatever they chose. He loved having his grandsons go on the work site with him; teaching them how to work, how to do a task, encouraging them along the way. As we all grew, he was there to help us with our own home improvement projects, always giving us his time and expertise. He loved to camp, hunt, and fish. He loved the outdoors. He will be sorely missed.

Dale is survived by four children – sons – Robert H. Hyatt (his wife, Mitz), of the Philippines, Dolan J. Hyatt of Riverton, Wy; and two daughters – Angela K. Butterfield (her husband Bruce Butterfield) of Anacortes, WA, and Lila R. Thompson (her husband Jack Thompson) of Riverton, Wy. He is survived by eight grandchildren – Nate Lewis, Dustin Hyatt, Lacy Thompson Apodaca, Nicholas Lewis, Dirk Hyatt, Chip Thompson, Ryan Hyatt, and Leslie Hyatt Spears, plus fifteen great grandchildren. One brother, Lyle M. Hyatt survives him. Dale is also survived by additional nieces and nephews. His wife, Betty Pauline Hyatt preceded him in death, November 2018. His parents, two brothers and one sister of Riverton; son, Paul Scott Hyatt of Rialto, Ca; and – recently, brother-in-law Harold L. Knight of Pavilion, preceded him in death.

Dale G. Hyatt, and his wife, Betty Pauline Hyatt remains will be interred together, at the Mountain View Cemetery by the Davis Funeral Home. No service is planned at this time. Their son Paul Scott Hyatt will be interred at the same time.

