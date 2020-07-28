Shoplifting; Thefts; Dead Bats; ATM Theft Reported

Arrests/Citations – July 24-27

Nichole Yellowplume, 35, Riverton, Arrested. Disturbing the Peace

Gary BigLake, 46, St. Stephens, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Hannibal Duran, 39, Riverton, Arrested. Breach of Peace and Interference

Harry Haynes, 46, Philadelphia, MS, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Singing Pintre Ouray, 22, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Rudolph Norse, 52, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication

Cory SunRhodes, 33, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Public Intoxication

A 17-year-old Riverton male was cited for Minor In Possession

Two juveniles, a 14-year-old male and a 13-year-old female, were cited for Minor In Possession.

Mandy Eagleroad, 41, Riverton, Arrested. Two Fremont County warrants

Arrests/Citations July 23

Theda Monroe, 60, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication

Michael Warren, 26, Riverton. Arrested. Fremont County Probation Revocation.

A 25-year-old Riverton female was cited for Child Endangering

A 15-year-old Riverton male was cited for Minor In Possession.

Charlene Monroe, 32, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication and Shoplifting at Loaf ‘N Jug.

Blotter – July 24-27

Riverton Police responded to 79 calls for service in the 72 hours that ended at 7 a.m. Monday.

A theft from a vehicle was reported on West Park Avenue. A report is pending.

Tires on a vehicle were slashed while parked on College Hill Drive.

A woman called police to report finding two bats in her front yard in the 2200 block of West Park.

A man reported to police that his wallet was taken from his fanny pack.

A woman using an ATM machine at Walmart left without taking her cash, when she returned, the cash was gone. Police are awaiting surveillance video. A report was taken.

A sexual assault was reported in the Riverton area. Police are investigating.

Blotter – July 23

Riverton Police answered 34 calls for service.

Two shoplifting suspects, both females, were caught shoplifting at Smith’s Food and Drug. Store personnel recovered the merchandise and called police to have the women trespassed from the store.

A vehicle versus deer collision was reported on West Main Street just pas College View Drive