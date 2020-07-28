No Covid-19 at Honor Farm; WDOC found 15 at Rawlins

The Wyoming Department of Corrections is continuing to conduct COVID-19 testing on all staff and inmates within its institutions and offices.

In the last two weeks, mandatory testing was completed at the Wyoming Honor Farm (WHF) in Riverton and the Wyoming State Penitentiary (WSP) in Rawlins. A total of 1187 tests on inmates, staff and contract staff were conducted (311 at WHF and 876 at WSP).

There were no positive COVID cases reported from the tests conducted at WHF.

There were 15 positive cases reported within the inmate population at WSP. In addition, there were 2 positive cases reported among WSP staff, and 7 positive cases reported among WSP’s contract healthcare staff.

WDOC is closely following the most up to date guidelines from the Wyoming Department of Health and Center for Disease Control, which includes isolating positive inmates, quarantining positive staff away from the workplace, and plans are underway to conduct facility wastewater sampling in an effort to minimize risk.

Testing began today at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington and is expected to be completed by tomorrow. Results will be reported when they become available.

Once testing is completed at all WDOC facilities and offices, random testing on 20% of the staff and inmate population will be conducted on a continuous basis and will be adjusted as necessary.

All new inmates coming into WDOC facilities are quarantined for 14 days upon arrival and are tested twice during that period.